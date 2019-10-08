Renee Hoyos announces run against Rep. Burchett in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Executive Director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network Renee Hoyos announced Tuesday she is launching a Democratic campaign for Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District in the 2020 election.

Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District is currently held by Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, who defeated Hoyos in the 2018 midterms.

“It’s been almost a year since then and not much has changed,” Hoyos wrote on her campaign website. “Tennessee has more minimum wage workers per capita than almost any state in the country. Over 60,000 people in my district still don’t have healthcare, like one man I met in Parkridge who had to resort to asking strangers on GoFundMe to crowdsource his daughter’s emergency medical procedure.”

Hoyos said she’s entering the 2020 race to fight for East Tennesseans over powerful, outside special interests and promised not to accept any money from corporations or special interest groups.

“East Tennesseans deserve a Congresswoman who knows how to fight against powerful, outside special interests, who threaten our healthcare, threaten our clean water, and threaten our way of life,” said Hoyos. “I fought against those powerful interests for years while cleaning up Tennessee’s water, and I’ll do the same in Washington.” Renee Hoyos for Congress

“I won the city of Knoxville by the largest margin for a Democrat in history, the first Congressional Democrat to ever win the city,” Hoyos said on her website.

“At times, Renee and I were on opposite sides,” said Gerald Thornton, a former attorney for the U.S. Department of the Interior which was sued by TCWN during Hoyos’s tenure. “She was always tough, persistent, straightforward, and professional to deal with. I know she will be the same way in Congress.”

To learn more about her campaign, go to http://www.hoyosforcongress.com, or you can follow her campaign trail here.