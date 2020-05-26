Renewed search for ‘Baby Joe’ continues into Tuesday

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms the renewed search for “Baby Joe” Clyde Daniels in Middle Tennessee will continue on Tuesday.

Investigators initially returned to the Daniels family home on Thursday to look for clues or evidence after the five-year-old disappeared in 2018. Excavators were brought out on Friday to dig holes and remove trees from the back part of the property.

There’s no word from officials as to what led them to return to that specific spot, or what exactly they’re hoping to find.

Neighbor Katie Rose said she hopes conclusion is brought by this effort.

“Wish they would find him,” Rose said. “Put him to rest.”

Click here for complete coverage of Joe Clyde Daniels.