Rennova CEO responds after Sen. Blackburn expresses concern over hospital administration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rennova Health CEO Seamus Lagan has responded to Senator Marsha Blackburn’s call for answers surrounding the issues at Big South Fork Medical Center.

Last week, Blackburn set a deadline of Wednesday for a response. Blackburn called the decisions to defer ambulances and operate on minimal staff with the few employees working long hours, “Dangerous for the health of folks in that area.”

In a letter from Lagan shared with us by Senator Blackburn’s office, the CEO says recent well-publicized difficulties cannot be denied. and he blames some of his company’s troubles on regulators not allowing Jamestown Regional to continue to take part in Medicare.

However, Lagan points out that Rennova has provided $11 million in cash to its Tennessee hospitals.

He says Rennova has staff with expertise on the ground in Tennessee to run the hospitals and believes those facilities will be able to comply with Medicaid rules and stay in the agreements that keep them open. Lagan also hints at deals to bring in new funding for Rennova.

“To be very clear, I cannot guarantee that we will succeed and I am not representing that we have any definitive agreement about to close,” Lagan wrote. “But we are in discussions with a number of parties and remain hopeful that we can successfully close and adequate funding agreement in the near future to secure the success of these hospitals.”

