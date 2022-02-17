KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say you don’t realize what you’ve got until it’s gone, and that is definitely a true feeling many East Tennesseans have felt after the Sunsphere closed back in 2020. Now there is an official reopening date and it’s just 5 days away.

The Sunsphere is scheduled to open on Feb. 22. Visit Knoxville partnered with the city and the Public Building Authority to update the observation deck after the closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We really just kind of rode that wave because we knew the observation deck needed renovations and we also had a new vision that we wanted to put in play when we reopened it,” the president of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas said.

It will now cost $5 for anyone visiting the Sunsphere’s observation deck. Admissions will all go toward the Sunsphere Fund, which was created by Visit Knoxville in 2019 to help preserve and maintain the historic structure.

Those 12 and under will be allowed in for free. Visit Knoxville also said they plan to offer free admission to locals and other groups on certain days.

The new experience will include a way for visitors to learn more, not only about the Sunsphere, but the city itself.

“It’s now a manned experience where we can engage with with the visitors,” Bumpas said.

Their vision was 10 years in the making, and the pandemic was not part of the plan, but they set a new goal. To have the renovations done before the World’s Fair 40th anniversary celebration. Back in 1982, the Sunsphere was built for the World’s Fair and it’s the only structure of its kind in the world.



“The Sunsphere was about celebrating a part of the theme of the 1982 World’s Fair, which really rotated around energy,” Bumpas said.

The hours for the newly renovated Sunsphere is below:

MONDAY: CLOSED

TUESDAY: 10am-5pm

WEDNESDAY: 10am-5pm

THURSDAY: 10am-5pm

FRIDAY: 10am-5pm

SATURDAY: 9am-5pm

SUNDAY: 12pm-4pm