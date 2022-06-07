PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — World-renowed quilt designer and teacher Jacqueline de Jonge is making a rare appearance at this week’s 28th Annual A Mountain Quiltfest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

De Jonge is a Dutch quilter whose colorful design style has been featured in publications around the world. Her Facebook page has garnered nearly 50,000 followers.

De Jonge’s unique designs, based on the paper-piecing method, are the focus of several instructional classes taking place at the Quiltfest.

She will be at the LeConte Center on Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Her designs will be on display throughout the event.

Other featured instructors include Vickie Johnson, Pam Buda, Ann Drothler, Patti Carey, Linda Hahn, Edyta Sitar and Kathryn Zimmerman.

Quiltfest is an event where all quilters come together to attend classes based on skill level and technique, and get the chance to view the variety of designs at the quilt show, according to the MyPigeonForge website.

To register for the classes or quilt show, visit mypigeonforge.com/event/quiltfest.