Rent, Hamilton coming to Tennessee Theatre as live performances return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre has announced six Broadway productions coming to Knoxville this year in addition to teasing ahead to the arrival of the global phenomenon ‘Hamilton’ for the 2022-2023 season.

Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre will run from Dec. 21 through mid-July 2022 featuring six titles and 34 total performances.

2021-2022 Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre lineup

Officials have confirmed that the smash hit ‘Hamilton’ will be a part of the 2022-2023 lineup. A release from the theatre states that those who purchase 2021-2022 season packages will be eligible to renew their package for the following year and secure Hamilton tickets before the general public.

“We’re anticipating a strong response from both new and renewing subscribers, so we encourage Broadway fans to act fast,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Not only will they enjoy this season’s terrific lineup, but they’ll have the option next year to renew for the 2022-2023 season, which will include the highly anticipated showing of Hamilton. We want to make sure that the public understands, however, that tickets for Hamilton are not for sale currently. Those will be available once the 2022-2023 season is announced, which we anticipate will be around summer of 2022.”

To renew a current subscription now through July 16 or to purchase a new subscription starting Aug. 2, visit www.tennesseetheatre.com/broadway. Subscriptions can also be renewed or purchased by calling the Tennessee Theatre box office at 865-684-1200 or visiting the Clinch Avenue box office in person.