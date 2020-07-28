Reopening Schools in Tennessee: 80k classroom kits with masks, hand sanitizer to be distributed to teachers statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will provide safety toolkits including facemasks and hand sanitizer to teachers and classrooms across the state.

During Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Tuesday news briefing about COVID-19 across the state, a major focus of the conversation surrounded the upcoming school year, Governor Lee officially announced the state’s recommendations for reopening schools for the 2020–21 school year.

One of the resources that will be available to teachers includes safety toolkits that will be provided statewide, according to Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn.

“The governor has very generously and I think very importantly lead the conversation on what we are providing to educators this year. 80,000 teacher kits, classroom kits will be provided,” Dr. Schwinn said. ”That includes everything from a year supply of face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and other needs that teachers will have in order to ensure that they will keep themselves and their classrooms safe. We never want teachers to feel like they have to take out of their own pocketbooks to make sure they can keep their classrooms safe and healthy.”

She added that Tennessee was the only state in the country that will be providing a “teacher-specific and a teacher-driven” classroom kit for the entire year, for every teacher.