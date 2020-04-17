Rep. Burchett buys $1,000 of Girl Scout Cookies to donate to first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett has found a way to support the Girl Scouts while offering sweet rewards to those serving on the front lines.

More than 70 percent of funding for Girl Scouts comes from cookies sales but cookie booth sales had to close last month due to the pandemic.

The former Knox County Mayor decided to buy $1,000’s worth of cookies from the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachia’s.

Thank you Lynne Fugate and @GirlScoutCSA. We bought a truck load of cookies and we are handing them out to first responders. pic.twitter.com/gwXD807gRN — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) April 17, 2020

Representative Burchett (TN-02) picked up the cookies Friday morning and began making the rounds to Knoxville Fire Department, Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department, and other first responders in Maryville, Alcoa, Lenoir City and Loudon.