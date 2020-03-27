Rep. Burchett drives from Knoxville to Washington D.C. overnight for House vote after flight canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee 2nd Congressional District Representative and former Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett drove to Washington D.C. overnight Friday so he wouldn’t miss the House vote on the $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill.

Burchett posted a video on Twitter just after 5:30 a.m. explaining he had driven all night from Knoxville to make the vote after his flight to Washington D.C. was canceled.

Update from 5:30 am all night driving in to make the vote. pic.twitter.com/Ms3SKDJXj9 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 27, 2020

The House is set to pass the sprawling $2.2 trillion measure on Friday morning after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday.

The legislation will pour $1,200 direct payments to individuals and a flood of subsidized loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses facing extinction in an economic shutdown caused as Americans self-isolate by the tens of millions.

Burchett served in the Tennessee General Assembly from 1995 to 2010 as both a House representative and a Senator. He was elected Mayor of Knox County in 2010 where he served for eight years. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.