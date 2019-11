TAZEWELL, Tenn., (WATE) – U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett is in East Tennessee getting ready to host a town hall meeting in Claiborne County Monday night.

The meeting will be held at the Claiborne County Courthouse from 6 to 7 Monday night.

I'm hosting another town hall meeting on Monday, Nov. 4. This one will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Claiborne County Courthouse in Tazewell, 1740 Main Street. The event is free and open to the public. Visit my website for more info. https://t.co/NBccY013Rq — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) October 24, 2019

During the meeting, constituents will be able to ask questions and learn more about his legislative agenda. This event is free and open to all.