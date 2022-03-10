KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue, Tennessee Second Congressional District Representative Tim Burchett has introduced a bill that would help fund U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukraine by seizing assets from Russian and Belarusian elites.

Rep. Burchett, who has represented Knoxville and other parts of East Tennessee since 2019, has introduced the Confiscating Corrupt Criminal Proceeds (CCCP) Act. It would use civil asset forfeiture to target monetary assets of wealthy Russian and Belarusian elites, who have already been sanctioned by the U.S. government in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“There would not be a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine if Vladimir Putin had refrained from starting this war,” Rep. Burchett said. “Russia is responsible for its army’s vile attacks on evacuation convoys, hospitals and apartment buildings that are causing enormous suffering among innocent Ukrainians. The oligarchs who profit off of Putin’s murderous regime should be the ones who pay for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, not American citizens who are burdened by inflated gas prices.”

Seized assets would then be directed toward supporting the people of Ukraine through the United States Agency for International Development, which assists with humanitarian aid missions.

The U.S. and many European countries have targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle limiting access to the financial system and imposing travel restrictions on Russian oligarchs and their families.

Authorities in Germany and France have already seized some Russian assets. Last week, French authorities seized a super-yacht owned by former Russian deputy prime minister Igor Sechin. The massive yacht has an estimated price tag of $120 million and is sometimes referred to as “Darth Vader” by Russian media.

Rep. Burchett’s bill has been referred to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.