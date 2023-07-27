KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Congressman Tim Burchett touched on how Wednesday’s bipartisan UFO hearing in Washington, D.C. came to fruition.

“The reason we got this was ’cause we told ’em we would just do the field hearings – we were just going to do them in my front yard,” Congressman Burchett told reporters.

“You know, my wife and daughter were going to grill out hamburgers and hot dogs, and you all would all be invited. And we could ask everything. We could bring everybody there. They didn’t want that, so they brought us back here,” he continued.

Even though Burchett spearheaded this push, he is not on the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. In order to be able to participate in the UFO hearing, he was waived onto the subcommittee Wednesday by Chairman Glenn Grothman.

During the hearing, Congressman Burchett said he was seeking government transparency.

“It’s been so difficult to get here today. I’ve said – in the Baptist church we say that the devil’s in our way, and, the devil has been in our way through this thing. We’ve run into roadblocks from members, from the intelligence community, The Pentagon,” said Burchett.

Yesterday’s hearing also looked at national security risks posed by UFOs and reporting mechanisms for both military and commercial pilots.

Two former Navy fighter pilots and a former intelligence officer testified. Congressman Burchett hopes many more will follow suit and come forward.

In an official statement, the Tennessee representative wrote, “I think we opened a floodgate on this issue. I think the genuine and honest testimonies given by these witnesses opened a lot of people’s eyes and I’m grateful for that.”

Congressman Burchett adds Wednesday’s hearing was the first of many, and notes that new legislation is coming.