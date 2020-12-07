Rep. David Byrd hospitalized with COVID-19

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Representative David Byrd is asking for prayers Monday after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Rep. Byrd (R-Waynesboro) was reportedly flown to a Saint Thomas hospital in Nashville Sunday from Wayne County Hospital.

Thanks everyone for your prayers, and PLEASE CONTINUE!! Please pray for God’s healing for my lungs, and that He will give me strength and endurance as I battle this virus. Also, please pray for Sherry, and my family!! THANK YOU!!

Rep. Byrd was reportedly diagnosed Sunday.

No additional information was immediately released.

