Rep. Faison wins Tennessee GOP House Caucus vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State Representative Jeremy Faison is the new chairman of the State House Republican Caucus.

The vote happening Thursday evening. Rep. Faison getting 40 votes, beating out Michael Curcio in the third round.

The two had tied in the first round and Faison did not receive the 30 votes needed for an outright win in round two.

This comes as the now-former GOP chairman, Rep. Cameron Sexton of Crossville, is expected to become the next House Speaker. He will replace Glen Casada, who stepped from from the post earlier this month.