KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee Congressman has cosponsored a bipartisan House resolution to express congressional support of nuclear power.

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann, who’s district is based in Chattanooga and covers part of East Tennessee, co-sponsored a resolution that would, “express the sense of Congress relating to nuclear power being a necessary clean baseload energy source to achieve a reliable, secure and green electric grid.

Fleischmann (TN-03), co-chairs the Advanced Nuclear Caucus and Fusion Energy Caucus. The National Nuclear Commitment Act (H.Con.Res.26) with other representatives from Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, New York, Washington, Colorado and New Jersey.

“Nuclear power is essential to reach our clean energy goals and secure energy independence. Since coming to Congress, I’ve been excited to see growing bipartisan support to invest in nuclear energy. America needs a robust domestic nuclear sector for our national security, energy security, and for future generations to have access to abundant, cheap, clean energy,” said Fleischmann. “I am proud to join this resolution showing Congress’ strong support for nuclear power. Only by working together, in a bipartisan way, can we grow America’s nuclear energy sector.”

According to the Nuclear Energy Institute, nuclear energy (power) is an energy source that has zero emissions and provides electricity around the clock. The energy comes from steam turbines that create electricity in power plants.

The U.S. Department of Energy stated that nuclear energy provides nearly 50 percent of the United States’ carbon-free electricity. They admitted in a news release on energy.gov that “recent closures of nuclear reactors across the nations have diminished use of this energy source and contributed to increased carbon emissions.”

The President Joe Biden Administration also said they provided millions of dollars to support nuclear energy facilities.

Fleischmann announced joining the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology on March 1. He is currently serving on the Energy subcommittee that has jurisdiction over energy research and development, commercial application of energy technology, Department of Energy laboratories and more, according to Fleischmann’s website.

Fleischmann also was in favor of developments involving advancing nuclear power, including the Oak Ridge nuclear fuel facility (TRISO-X) project.