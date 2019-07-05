Rep. Tim Burchett to host Telephone Town Hall

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Congressman Tim Burchett announced he is hosting a Telephone Town Hall for his Tennessee constituents next Tuesday.

During the live event from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, constituents will be able to ask questions, learn more about Burchett’s legislative agenda and the committees he serves on: the House Budget, Foreign Affairs and Small Business committees.

Those who wish to take part can sign up online or call (865) 523-3772 for more information. The town hall will also be streamed online.

