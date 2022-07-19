NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — TN Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) was charged July 15 on charges of stealing property from his ex-boyfriend, according to records from Metro Nashville Police.

The complainant told police he noticed several electronics and home furnishings missing from the apartment, including a Macbook Air, Playstation 5, Airmax shoes, and a dog.

Harris told police he had the items and he previously bought them for the complainant as gifts.

Records show that Harris’ ex-boyfriend also claimed he sustained a scratch to his arm as Harris tried to prevent him from leaving the apartment.

WATE’s Nashville news partner, WKRN, confirmed Harris’ arrest with a spokesperson for the state House Democrats. The spokesperson said he would not comment on the incident.

Harris is not currently listed in the Davidson County, TN jail.

Harris is running in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for the District 91 House seat. Barbara Farmer-Tolbert is his opponent. His former district – District 90 – was eliminated in the recent round of redistricting.

The District 91 seat has been vacant since London Lamar was appointed to the State Senate to replace Katrina Robinson.

WREG is working to learn more information and will update this page when more information becomes available.