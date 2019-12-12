Live Now
The House Judiciary Committee could vote on articles of impeachment as soon as Thursday.
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Repairs continue after road collapse in Clinton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – City of Clinton officials say repairs to a local road remain ongoing after heavy rains caused a partial collapse last month.

Crews have been working to repair Clinch Avenue near South Seivers Boulevard after heavy rains caused a failure of the roadbed on Monday, Nov. 25.

The road is still restricted to one lane in each direction.

The city now hoping to open a third lane “within the next several weeks”.

Meanwhile, traffic signals are being adjusted to help with traffic flow during peak hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter