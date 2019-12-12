Repairs continue after road collapse in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – City of Clinton officials say repairs to a local road remain ongoing after heavy rains caused a partial collapse last month.
Crews have been working to repair Clinch Avenue near South Seivers Boulevard after heavy rains caused a failure of the roadbed on Monday, Nov. 25.
The road is still restricted to one lane in each direction.
The city now hoping to open a third lane “within the next several weeks”.
Meanwhile, traffic signals are being adjusted to help with traffic flow during peak hours.
