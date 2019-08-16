Repairs underway in Morristown after gas leak forces businesses to evacuate

A road in Morristown was briefly closed Friday as some businesses were forced to evacuate due to a gas leak.

West Andrew Johnson Highway had been blocked from Morristown Boulevard to West Economy as local police said the leak happened near The Gardens.

Emergency personnel are responding to a gas leak near The Gardens. West AJ Highway will be blocked both directions from Morris Blvd to West Economy and traffic is being diverted. Please use extreme caution in this area. — MorristownPolice (@MorristownPD) August 16, 2019

Our crew arrived around the time the roads opened back up again. Firefighters told WATE that 15 businesses were evacuated, affecting about 50 people. Another 20 businesses were told to be on standby for evacuation.

Firefighters also said the gas leak was in the explosive range for some of the businesses.

The gas has been turned off and crews are now working repairing it.