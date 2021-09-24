Replica of Christopher Columbus’ Pinta making port in Lenoir City, Knoxville

Spectators watch as a replica of one of Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Pinta, is moored, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Biloxi, Miss. Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on the Niña on his three voyages to the “new world” in 1492. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A replica of the Pinta, one of Christopher Columbus’ three ships he sailed to the Western Hemisphere, docked Friday at Fort Loudon Marina, 5200 City Park Drive in Lenoir City. The ship is scheduled to be in town for two weeks and depart on Oct. 12 before reaching Knoxville on Oct. 15.

The Pinta tours as a “sailing museum” as a way to educate the public and school children on the Portuguese ship used by Columbus. The caravel replica was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on Oct. 12, 1492.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ship for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. The ship will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 11 in Lenior City and Oct. 15-31 in Knoxville.

Admission is $6.50 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $5.50 for students ages 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.