WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 23-year-old DUI suspect is facing several charges including aggravated child abuse stemming from a late-night vehicle crash after which he’s accused of leaving his infant son on the sidewalk wearing only a diaper.

A White Pine Police Department incident report indicates the responding officer was called to the scene around 12:55 a.m. Monday along Main Street at Maple Street near downtown White Pine for a found infant on the sidewalk. When the officer arrived, he found the suspect, identified as Juan Cervantes, laying on his back, unresponsive, in the middle of the roadway about 300 yards from the infant.

The suspect’s vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, was found crashed on the railroad tracks. A passing motorist had heard the infant crying and stopped and found the infant lying facedown on the sidewalk and called police. The temperature outside was 34°F.

The suspect and the infant were taken to the hospital; the infant heading to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for head and neck injuries. Investigators discovered the suspect was the infant’s father. The suspect’s girlfriend identified him.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from a nearby business, revealing the suspect running down the street from the crash scene with the infant in a diaper and putting the infant on the sidewalk and continuing to run away. The defendant’s driver’s license was suspended in Tennessee and there was not a valid car seat in the crashed SUV.

Cervantes is facing the following charges from the incident: Aggravated Child Abuse, Child Safety Restraint System, Driving Under the Influence, Driving on a Suspended/Revoked License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with injury.