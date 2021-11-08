KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was struck and killed by a Knox County Rescue Squad truck after it responded to a crash scene on Northshore Drive early Sunday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel responded to a crash with injury on Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive at 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 7. When first responders exited the vehicle to assist with the extracation of the crash, the truck rolled forward and ran over one of the victims of the crash.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

When deputies arrived at the scene, an incident report said they saw a man lying down on the grass being treated by paramedics. Two witnesses stated that the crash victim was sitting down on the south side of Northshore Drive when emergency personnel arrived before they were struck by the emergency vehicle.

The driver of the emergency vehicle told investigators he put the vehicle in neutral and activated the parking brake when he arrived on the scene. He exited the vehicle to begin putting on equipment when the truck began to move forward. The driver was unable to get back into the cab of the vehicle to regain control.

The victim’s name has not been released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

