Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – According to a report from The Advocate, current Kansas head football coach Les Miles reached a secret settlement with a former LSU student who accused Miles of harassment when he was LSU’s head coach. The alleged harassment occurred about a decade ago according to The Advocate.

NEWS: Sources confirm to @BKubena and me that Les Miles offered a secret settlement an LSU student intern who he was accused of "hitting on" about a decade ago. All being probed as part of the Husch Blackwell report. Miles denies wrongdoinghttps://t.co/IgiA6KA2xl — Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) February 24, 2021

According to the report, Miles was reached by phone on Wednesday and said, “That’s not true.”

“As part of the Husch Blackwell review and our internal investigations, we have heard about a settlement but LSU is not a party to it and we have not seen it,” LSU spokesperson Jim Sabourin told The Advocate.

According to USA Today, Miles was investigated at LSU for allegedly sexually harassing student workers and making sexist comments.

Three years before LSU fired him, Les Miles was alleged to have sexually harassed student workers and made sexist comments about others.



Though he was not exonerated, Miles didn't face any public repercussions from LSU. https://t.co/yz0pGFjGWR pic.twitter.com/bBPkCrqjdl — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 24, 2021

The Advocate’s report says the settlement does not show up in a search of Baton Rouge court records.

Miles is 3-18 after two seasons as head coach of the Jayhawks.