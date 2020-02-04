Report: Man shot 4 dogs in Greene Co., threw them in back of pickup truck

Breaking News
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four dogs were killed in Chuckey on Monday, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Stewart Road on Monday at 12:46 p.m. following a call by a neighbor.

According to the report, a neighbor told investigators she saw a man in the area shoot four dogs with a handgun, killing them.

The neighbor also said the man then threw the dogs in the back of his pickup truck.

The report states there is video of the incident.

No suspects were named in the report.

