Report: Scott County fatal car accident involved tree

HELENWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a vehicle accident on Helenwood Detour Road Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say a 73-year-old woman is dead and a 13-year-old child is uninjured following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday that involved a tree.

According to the preliminary incident report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the woman and child were traveling in a Mazda CX-9 on Helenwood Detour Road when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then came to “an uncontrolled final rest.”

The 73-year-old Helenwood woman, identified as Chloria Wilson, died from injuries sustained in the crash. She had been wearing her seat belt.

The 13-year-old child with Wilson was uninjured in the crash and was also wearing their seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing.

