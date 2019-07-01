Report: TN ranks top 10 in ‘child hot car deaths’

According to one organization, Tennessee ranks eighth in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths.

KidsandCars.org reports the state has had 33 fatalities since 1990.

According to the group, last year was the worst for child hot car deaths with 52 children dying nationwide.

This report was issued one day after a Morristown 3-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan in what police are dubbing a “tragic accident.”

READ MORE: THREE-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND DEAD IN MORRISTOWN VAN, POLICE SAY IT APPEARS TO BE A ‘TRAGIC ACCIDENT’

Approximately 1/3 of hot car deaths of children happen when a child gains access to a vehicle and is not able to escape.

Fact sheets, safety tips, graphics, images, PSAs, are available for people wanting to learn more about children’s safety with hot cars.