Report: Woman airlifted with head injury from collapse at Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Police Department has released the incident report of the Titanic Museum’s collapsed iceberg wall that left three hospitalized, one having to be airlifted to UT Medical Center on Monday night.

According to the report, officers arrived at the Titanic Museum at the scene to assist first responders. EMTs and firefighters were administering first aid to five individuals that the wall collapsed on.

Two people suffered lower-body injuries but weren’t transported to a hospital. Three others suffered injuries to their arms, legs, and head; one had to be airlifted to UT Medical Center by Lifestar due to the extent of her head injuries.

The victim that was airlifted to UT Medical as 44-year-old Barbara Szatan, of Palm Harbor, Florida. Another victim who wasn’t transported to a hospital was identified as 40-year-old Eric Hilyard of Findlay, Ohio. The other three victims were not named in the report.

The officer that responded stated in their report that they observed video footage of the “sheet of ice collapsing on the five individuals.” WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Pigeon Forge Police Department for that video footage but was told it isn’t available at this time due to the investigation.