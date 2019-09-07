Reports: Odessa shooter previously threatened man, suicide

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – We are learning more about the shooter who took the lives of seven and injured more than 20 others over the weekend in Odessa.

Citing the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, CNN reports back in 2001 a police report out of McLennan County shows that a woman reported Seth Ator had threatened her son and suicide.

The incident report out of McLennan County, states “Ator did threaten the life of her son” and that the threat followed “a series of problems involving Ator and his relationship with a female member of her family,” according to the CNN report.

Additionally, the CNN report shows the shooter was arrested and charged with trespassing and a “suicide threat” shortly after the initial report was made in 2001.

Mental health has been at the forefront of conversations following the mass shooting in Odessa. An FBI Special Agent said earlier in the week that the shooter was in a “downward spiral” and that his home was reflective of his mental state.

Law enforcement also noted that Ator had called the FBI tip line as well as 9-1-1 prior to the shooting spree in Odessa. Officials say the shooter “rambled” during the calls.

He was shot and killed by law enforcement near a movie theater on Saturday afternoon. Since the tragedy, the communities in Midland and Odessa have rallied around one another.

There have been numerous vigils to honor the victims. Fundraisers have reached thousands of dollars and support has poured in from across the country.