KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rescue and emergency crews were responding to a trench collapse in the 8500 block of Westland Drive Thursday afternoon.

Rescue crews confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side a rescue mission was underway.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Cameron Jacobs witnessed one man being carried out by crews and being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the trench collapse was being investigated.

No further details were available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available from officials and personnel at the scene.