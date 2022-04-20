SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was transported to a hospital for evaluation after the she fell 50-75 feet down an embankment in Sevier County early Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to King Estates Road around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report that a woman had fallen down an embankment.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the area and requested additional resources from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The woman fell 50-75 feet down the embankment, a Seymour VFD spokesperson said. A rope rescue was conducted and she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No serious injuries were reported.

(Photo: Seymour VFD)

(Photo: Seymour VFD)