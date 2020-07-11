Rescuing a lost ‘Soul’ in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A kitten rescue usually involves a firefighter or two, but the heroes of this story work at the Rutherford County Office of Information Technology.

Jamie Broussard and Krista Tollison said it all began when Jamie left the third floor of the Historic Courthouse.

“I was actually heading out toward lunch and when I walked outside, I could hear a cat…it started screaming louder and louder and louder. So, when I walked across the street I noticed it was coming from like Big B Cleaners and Woodsviking Barber Shop across the street. By the time I got closer to the cars, it went silent.”

Broussard waited patiently near the cars to hear the sound again. He told News 2 it sounded like a kitten.

“All of a sudden, I heard it just very lightly, and it looked like it was in the car in front of me. So, I was talking to my manager, and I’m like, I’m just going to hang out here because I think it’s inside this car.”

The car was a Kia Soul belonging to coworker Zach Johnson. Broussard said Johnson also heard something earlier that morning before heading to work.

“He said when he got in his car that morning, him and his wife heard a cat around the house, but they didn’t realize maybe it was coming from the inside of the car. So, when we got the cat out, of course, it was still shaking from the morning drive.”

Broussard called Zach outside to open the hood of his vehicle so they could start looking for the kitten.

“I looked inside, and couldn’t see it. Finally, in the very back, I caught a glimpse of its face away and back behind the motor. So, I tried to crawl under the vehicle, I try to go through where the tire is, and on the side still couldn’t get to it.”

A man nearby had pipe in the back of his truck and suggested tapping on the vehicle with a piece of the pipe, so the kitten would move. Determined to get the kitten out, that’s exactly what they did.

“Luckily, Megan, our web designer, was standing on that side of the motor, and when it went toward her, she said ‘I got it!’ and she pulled it out. And there it was. So, then we were like, who is going to take the cat home?”

Soul

Soul

New owner Krista Tollison and Soul

Krista & Soul

Broussard said he knew exactly what to name the kitten.

“It was actually inside of a Kia Soul. So, I said we could name it Soul.”

Krista Tollison said she has three other cats, but volunteered to give Soul the perfect home.

“I think sometimes things just happen or you know animals come in your way and then you just gotta accept them. So yeah, he’s a happy kitty. I would be too if I wasn’t in a car engine.”

Tollison said it was a memorable day at the office.

“We normally try to fix computers, but yesterday we rescued a kitty cat. Kind of different, but it’s a real sweetheart. Like the gentleman said, you need to keep this kitty, because its a strong one for what it’s been through.”

Tollison said Soul is adjusting well to his new home, and she’s glad they could save just one of Soul’s nine lives.