Researchers predict global temperatures to hit highest level in 50 million years

379099 01: The sun’s coronal loops are shown in this photo, released September 26, 2000, taken by special instruments on board NASA’s Transition Region and Coronal Explorer (TRACE) spacecraft. Fountains of multimillion-degree, electrified gas in the atmosphere of the sun have revealed the location where the solar atmosphere is heated to temperatures 1000-times greater than the sun’s visible surface. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — New research from experts in the United States and Germany shows global temperatures are on track to hit their highest levels in 50 million years by 2300.

Researchers analyzed fossils in sediment cores of the sea floor to make the projection. Based on their findings, they believe “warmhouse” and “hothouse” states are on the way due to uncured greenhouse gas emissions and other human activities.

The last time the planet experienced warmhouse conditions was some 34 million years ago during the Eocene epoch, according to the report from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Back then, there were no polar ice caps.

During that period, experts believe global temperatures were anywhere from 16-25 degrees higher than they are right now.

“The time from 66 [million] to 34 million years ago, when the planet was significantly warmer than it is today, is of particular interest, as it represents a parallel in the past to what future anthropogenic change could lead to,” study author Thomas Westerhold, Director of the University of Bremen Center for Marine Environmental Sciences in Germany, wrote in a statement.

You can read much more about the study which was published by Science.