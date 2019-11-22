Residents escape Greeneville house fire unharmed

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Greene County on Thursday.

The Greeneville Fire Departments to the fire that started around 6:30 Thursday night at a home along Crestwood Drive.

We’re told there were people inside the home when the fire started. They were able to make it out unharmed.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out but is expected to be okay.

The third floor and attic suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.