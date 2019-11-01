Residents say Sevierville bar padlocked by police brought crime into neighborhood

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After several complaints from residents in the area, Glow Sky Lounge and Bar was padlocked by Sevierville police Thursday afternoon. A padlock order was issued late Thursday morning declaring that the business was a public nuisance.

Neighbors of the club say they have been complaining for over a year, alleging the club has grown in popularity, causing higher traffic, excessive noise and more crime.

“Anywhere from 2:30 to 3 in the morning when the people are exiting the club, it’s like somebody is having a party in your backyard,” says Andres Leroux, who lives behind the bar.

Neighbors have reported seeing drug paraphernalia, syringes, and even condoms near their homes.

They say safety had become a bigger concern in the last few months. Almost every home on Rivershore Lane has recently installed security cameras.

“I’ve had several break-ins in my car, and then once I put in a video camera, I saw another person lurking through my property and my cars.” said Leroux.

Some residents have tried to reason with the bar in the past, giving them a chance to turn the music down.

“We asked the club and several locations to help us out with the noise, and every time we call the police, they comply for a little bit, then just turn it back up,” said Leroux.

Residents in the area were invited to testify in court on Nov. 5, where they will be given the opportunity to present facts for or against the padlock order.

Based on testimony, the judge will decide whether the bar will reopen, reopen with restrictions, or stay closed.

