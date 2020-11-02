Restaurants, bars can now operate at more than 50% capacity in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.
The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.
The new guidelines, which are in effect as of Nov. 2, also allow for close-contact personal care and appearance services, including hair, nail, massage, tattoo, tanning and waxing, to operate at 75% capacity, Cooper said. They were previously authorized to run at half capacity.
The mayor explained all other guidance from Phase Three, including the mask mandate, remained the same.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party