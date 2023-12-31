ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A retired Alcoa Police Department K-9 died after battling canine cancer, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

The department announced the passing of dual purpose K-9 Iza Saturday afternoon. Iza, a German Shepherd, retied in 2023 and lived out her final days with her handler, K9 Sergeant Ryan Moore, and his family.

Iza served with the police department from April 2020 to August 2023, when she was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with canine melanoma, the police department said. She underwent treatments and was able to continue to work alongside Moore until her cancer development forced her into retirement.

“Chief Carswell, on behalf of the entire department, extends their condolences to Sgt. Moore, his family and the “family” of handlers of the Blount County K9 Association,” The department wrote on Facebook. “The City of Alcoa and its citizens are indebted to you for your service. You will never be forgotten. Rest Easy K9 Iza.”

K-9 Iza (Alcoa Police Department)

Just a few weeks ago, Iza received a commendation from Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin on behalf of the City of Alcoa Board of Commissioners.

“K9 Iza was loved by the community and the importance of her specialized skills and devoted service will never be forgotten,” The commendation read.

According to the commendation, Iza helped to remove 2.54 pounds of marijuana, four grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of cocaine, 48.84 grams of heroin, 622 grams of methamphetamine, 199 pills, and 1,158 drug paraphernalia items off the street during her three years of service.