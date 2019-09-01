Retired Blount County deputy and World War II veteran dies at 97

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a long-time Blount County deputy and World War II veteran.

Jim Estes died Friday at the age of 97.

“I am saddened to hear of Jim’s passing,” Sheriff Berrong said. “Jim was a great man, one of the last of the greatest generation. He valiantly fought for our country during World War II and miraculously survived and came home to Blount County to raise a beautiful family. I will always remember Jim fondly. He will be missed by many.”

Estes was born on August 19, 1922. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

On June 6, 1944, he landed on Utah Beach during the invasion of Normandy. He also participated in the World War II campaigns of Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes.

Jim served as a full-time deputy with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office from 1994 until 2011, and then not wanting to hang up his handcuffs just yet, he returned as a part-time deputy until 2013. Jim served the county as a court officer.Jim is also a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Police Bud Allison Memorial Lodge #9 in Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 at Smith’s Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow.