KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Retired Knoxville Police Deputy Chief Ron Green released a statement denying sexual misconduct allegations from five women after city leaders announced Wednesday he would retire before an internal investigation into the claims could be completed.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas placed Green on paid administrative leave and requested an internal investigation in late August after she was made aware of sexual misconduct allegations against the deputy chief. After KPD Internal Affairs was later informed of additional incidents of alleged inappropriate behavior between Green and other women dating as far back as 1998.

Including the original complainant, five women agreed to take part in the investigation, including four current or former members of the KPD. An official city release states Green tendered his resignation as the internal review was nearing its completion.

“I have served the city of Knoxville and my community as a police officer for 29 years, and I am proud of my career and my record. I am honored by the faith and trust given to me by Chief Thomas and those who served before her,” Green said in a statement released by his lawyer. “I am aware of the allegations that have been made against me and I categorically deny each and every one of them, as I have from day one. The people that know me know that it is not in my nature to do such things.”

The statement says city officers have a limited means of contesting allegations of misconduct and Green chose to retire rather than pursue that process. “I found it simply impossible to meaningfully defend accusations that were anywhere from seven years ago to 23 years ago,” Green said. “Reconstructing events and conversations from that long ago is not realistic.”

“At the end of the day, I did not want to be responsible for bringing any dishonor to the KPD family or the community I have dedicated my life to serving. So, rather than dragging this out and causing further embarrassment to my fellow officers, I ended the process by retiring. Despite the controversy being reported, I am very proud of my career with the Knoxville Police Department, and I wouldn’t change any part of it.”

At the time of the initial allegation, Deputy Chief Green was serving as the commander of the patrol division. Green has served in the department since 1993. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2018 to replace Eve Thomas, who became the first woman to lead the Knoxville Police Department.