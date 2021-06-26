Retiring K-9 officer receives special goodbye on his last shift

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police Department held a special send-off for a retiring K-9 Saturday morning.

K-9 Officer Freek has worked for the police department with his handler Sgt. Lucas Atchley for the last several years. In that time, he has found 19 suspects who were hiding from police and assisted in 241 narcotic arrests.

Multiple officers from different city and county departments lined up to give K-9 Officer Freek a proper goodbye early Saturday morning.

K-9 Officer Freek is now spending his retirement living with the Atchley family.