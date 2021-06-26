Retiring K-9 officer receives special goodbye on his last shift

News

by: Savannah Meade

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via Pigeon Forge Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police Department held a special send-off for a retiring K-9 Saturday morning. 

K-9 Officer Freek has worked for the police department with his handler Sgt. Lucas Atchley for the last several years. In that time, he has found 19 suspects who were hiding from police and assisted in 241 narcotic arrests. 

Multiple officers from different city and county departments lined up to give K-9 Officer Freek a proper goodbye early Saturday morning.  

K-9 Officer Freek is now spending his retirement living with the Atchley family.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

Latest News Videos

Senior center knocks it out of the park to fight Alzheimer's

Murals honor memory of fallen heroes

Man drowns at Cherokee Dam

Woman celebrates new beginnings

Mardi Growl 2021 participants say hello

No injuries reported following abandoned house fire in South Knoxville