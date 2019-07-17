ReVIDA Recovery Centers aims to reduce NAS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The ReVIDA Recovery Centers Knoxville celebrated a grand opening and open house for its new location on Highland Avenue.

The opioid use disorder treatment center’s CEO recently pledged to reduce Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) in a partnership with 180 Health Partners.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) “is a condition in which an infant undergoes withdrawal from a substance in which he or she was exposed to in-utero.” In 2017, the Tennessee Department of Health recorded 1,090 cases of NAS. However, Tennessee experienced the first decrease of children born with NAS in 2018 after a 5-year rise.

“We’re so excited to partner with 180 Health Partners at our Knoxville location,” said Lee Dilworth, CEO of ReVIDA Recovery Centers. “This partnership will allow our Knoxville clinic to provide the highest quality of care possible for our patients. We look forward to this partnership helping expecting mothers who have been harmed by the opioid epidemic reclaim their lives.”

The new Knoxville location can help with that mission.

The grand opening of the treatment center Wednesday was also supported by the Knoxville Chamber.