Reward for arrest of Knoxville first-degree murder suspect increases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of Tomier Lundy.

Lundy was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List last week. He is wanted by the Knoxville Police Department in connection to a fatal shooting on Adcock Avenue on April 30. An arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder was later issued for Lundy.

The FBI added $5,000 to the $2,500 reward that was initially offered by the TBI.

UPDATE: @FBIKnoxville has added $5,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest of TBI #MostWanted fugitive Tomier Lundy. That brings the reward total to $7,500.



Lundy is wanted by @Knoxville_PD for First Degree Murder.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/dGr0wqjtyA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 1, 2020

Lundy is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

