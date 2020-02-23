Reward in search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell now reaches $56,000

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday afternoon he has personally contributed $1,000 as a reward in the statewide search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

As of Saturday evening, the total donations from the public for the reward to find Evelyn amounted to $56,000.

During a media briefing on the investigation, Sheriff Cassidy revealed he believes Evelyn is alive and encouraged others in the state to contribute reward money to help find her.

The sheriff said Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services earlier this week to report that some relatives had not seen her in about two months. DCS then alerted the sheriff’s office and the TBI became involved, issuing an AMBER Alert Wednesday.

Sheriff Cassidy reiterated that investigators wanted to question people traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with front-end damage and Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9. He said they are believed to have information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts.

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.



When asked what date Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell last reported seeing her daughter, Sheriff Cassidy responded that “some of the information she has given us hasn’t been really accurate.” Instead, he said a babysitter reported last seeing Evelyn on Dec. 11.

News 2’s sister station, WJHL was outside of a courtroom in Bristol Friday morning as Megan Boswell was leaving. WJHL’s reporter attempted to ask Boswell about her missing daughter, but Boswell kept quiet as she walked to her vehicle.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

