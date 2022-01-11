KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for an elk poached in Claiborne County has been increased by over $1,000.

Originally the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the NWT offered $4,000, to help increase the amount, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering $1,000 and K-N-K Metal Sales Inc. in Harrogate has donated $500 bringing the total reward amount to $5,500.

The elk was found dead on Dec. 31 in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area by a hunter who reported the body to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA Wildlife officers took the carcass to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered.

If you have information about this case, contact TWRA Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349, or the TWRA poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174. All caller information will remain anonymous.