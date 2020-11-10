Reward increased as search for missing Roane County man remains ongoing

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The search continues this morning for a missing Roane County man.
Robert “Quenton” McCullough, 31, was last seen by his family on Wednesday, October 7 near Winton Chapel Road. The family has now increased the reward for information on his whereabouts from $500 to $2,000.
Anyone with any information that could help find McCullough is asked to call the Roane County sheriff’s office at 865-717-4700.
