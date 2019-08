The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the reward for information that leads to a missing woman.

23-year-old Cheyenne Shropshire was last seen a year ago on August 24, 2018 at a business along Alcoa Highway.

Authorities are now offering a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to where Shropshire might be.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office either during normal business hours or call their 24-hour crime hotline at 865-273-5200.