Reward offered for information on bald eagle fatal shooting

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a reward for information about the shooting of a bald eagle.

Authorities found an injured eagle off Martins Landing Road on December 30 around 3 p.m. in Decatur County. Officials examined the bird at North Madison Animal Hospital and determined the eagle has been shot.

The bald eagle was euthanized because its injuries were too severe, officials said.

According to the TWRA, bald eagles are biparental which means it takes both parent birds to raise young birds. Losing one eagle likely means the failure of a nest.

The TWRA is offering a $2,500 reward for information about the shooting. Call 731-423-5725 and 615-736-5532 if you know anything.

Bald eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.