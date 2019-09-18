Reward offered in KY explosives theft investigation

ASHLAND, KY (WVNS) — Explosives were stolen from a construction site in Kentucky over the weekend. Now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for help from the public to help solve the case.

According to a release from the ATF, the theft happened between the afternoon hours on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 and the morning hours on Monday, Sept. 16. An unknown person broke into the explosive magazine on a construction site near Wheelrim Road in Campton, Kentucky. Various explosives were taken.

The investigation is being handled by the Louisville Field Division of the ATF and the Kentucky State Police. The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of those who were responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), sending an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, using the website https://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or sending a text to 63978 and using the code ATFLOU. All tips will be kept confidential.