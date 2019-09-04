Reward rises to $28,400 for info on Knoxville officer attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An FBI office in Tennessee says they’ve added an additional $5,000 to a reward for information on a suspect who hit a police officer in the head with a tire iron 10 months ago.

The reward for any information leading to an arrest of the person who attacked Knoxville police Officer B.K. Hardin previously stood at $23,400. The $5,000 from the FBI brings their total contribution to $10,000

An anonymous donor from Oak Ridge contributed $5,000 to the total. The city of Knoxville contributed $5,500 to the reward. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation gave $2,500; and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 2, $5,400.

Knoxville P.D. officer B.K. Hardin

A news release from the department says Hardin was directing traffic for the Missouri-Tennessee football game in November when someone struck him in the back of the head with a tire iron. Hardin was rushed to the hospital with a head injury that required surgery.

The release says investigators don’t have a suspect and haven’t determined a motive for the attack, which police describe as random.

