KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The reward for information on the owner of a dog that died from skin cancer after it was found abandoned near a dumpster in Knoxville has been increased.

KPD searches for owner of abandoned dog.

After being found on March 7 behind an apartment complex dumpster at 4900 Jenkins Rd, the dog was taken to Young-Williams Animal Center where she was named Bridget. The shelter said her condition and medical needs were severe when she arrived on March 5.

While under the care of the shelter’s veterinary team, Bridget was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Young-Williams announced her death on March 16.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Thursday that the cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case is now over $1,000 after donations from the community.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Young Williams has placed a small memorial in honor of Bridget outside of the shelter for the public to pay their respects.

Bridget’s care was provided by the Animal Compassion Fund, which helps purchase medical equipment and treatment for pets that are not ready for adoption due to a medical condition or behavioral problem.