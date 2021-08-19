Rhythm & Roots to provide refunds after headliner Jason Isbell backs out of lineup

FILE – Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen’s cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of County Music’s (BCM) Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion is giving patrons a refund option after headliner Jason Isbell announced he will not be performing.

We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year. Y’all be safe! https://t.co/7hWS2DQZ3X — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 18, 2021

Isbell’s announcement followed after Rhythm and Roots organizers revealed the event’s COVID-19 protocols, which will not require vaccination proof nor a negative novel coronavirus test.

Festival organizers made another announcement on Facebook and said that Tennessee state law prohibits the event from requiring the aforementioned information.

BCM said it will continue to follow health and safety guidelines set forth by both Tennessee and Virginia, local health departments and the CDC. Masks will be available at the gates along with additional sanitation measurements.

Tickets will be refunded upon request by emailing info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.